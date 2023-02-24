Warren County 4-H announces its 2023 Dairy Calf Project Interest Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 9 at Warren County Cooperative Extension, located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
The Dairy Calf Project is an eight-week project in which 4-H’ers will work with Jersey calves weekly to prepare for two local shows. Families can come out to get a feel for what to expect throughout upcoming weeks.
For more information, contact Matthew Place, Warren County Cooperative Extension, at 252-257-3640 or by emailing mbplace@ncsu.edu.
