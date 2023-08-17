Parents throughout the State of North Carolina knew a couple of months ago that their children would have a long summer break. Parents were excited to have their children home, but they were also concerned about their children’s academic growth being stunted with the prolonged break.
Warren County Schools came up with a solution that would allow children to grow academically and still have fun through its Math, Art, Science, Social-emotional Learning (MASS) summer program for children in the eighth grade or younger.
Currently, the program is nearing completion. School system administration has found that the camp has been successful, concluding that it has limited the loss of academic knowledge during summer break, kept children engaged with the community, and differed from other summer camps held in the past.
“The MASS Summer Camp prevented the summer slide through interactive games, activities, and STEM projects that were fun and engaging for all students,” Warren County Schools’ Communications and Public Engagement Officer Heather Mallard said.
She indicated that the camp limited children’s loss of academic knowledge during summer vacation because children kept their minds working in the field of academics by participating in a number of activities related to school subjects.
The Scholastic Scholar Zone Summer Math Curriculum allowed students to enjoy learning by providing them with engaging activities that support math instruction. Turning Point Community Development Center Arts/Crafts Math Integration provided children with math skills in social situations through the usage of activities like community art projects and gardening.
“The MASS Summer Camp allowed the students to be exposed to first quarter math standards for the next grade level for the upcoming school year,” stated Mallard.
The camp was possible thanks to the several months of preparation that the entire Warren County public schools staff put into organizing the event’s activities, she added.
Preparation began in March, and Mallard credits the following people for making the camp a success: Coordinator of the MASS Summer Program Lianndra Davis, Facilitator of the Mass Summer Program Tankia Alston, and all other staff teachers and staff members of the MASS Summer Program.
Warren County Schools’ staff spent the summer helping children fill learning foundation gaps and reinforcing mathematical concepts the students learned from the prior school year.
“Most importantly, the summer camp boosted the students’ confidence in their math abilities,” stated Mallard.
The most critical thing about math that parents, teachers, and students learned this summer together was that achieving a mastery of math involves more than just simply good mathematical skills. People need to have good reading comprehension skills, so they can break down a word problem and decipher what is the important information.
Next, the camp allowed many students to interact with the community and improve their social skills. Whether it was working with organizations or meeting new friends, children had a fulfilling social experience at Warren County Public Schools’ MASS Summer Camp, Mallard said.
Organizations throughout the state of North Carolina stepped up to teach children how to be good and productive citizens. The NC Forest Service taught children about fire safety and fire prevention through Smokey Bear. The local Forest Service representatives also taught children about science related to trees and what careers forestry has to offer them.
Other organizations allowed students to participate in STEM activities, bullying prevention activities, handling social or emotional conflicts, and more.
With both academic and social growth, Warren County believes its MASS Summer Camps have made a massive impact this summer.
“In turn, this will build responsible, productive citizens within the Warren County community,” added Mallard.
Lastly, this summer camp differed from the previous camps that Warren County Schools has held in years past. Entering this summer, the school system knew that its children needed to enjoy an opportunity to socialize with each other, have fun with one another, and sharpen their math skills, Mallard said.
This summer, Warren County Schools decided to commit to using the whole child approach, so they can make sure their students are more well-rounded.
“Using the whole child approach allowed the staff members to assist the students in becoming well-rounded, healthy individuals as they built their academic skills in math,” said Mallard.
Next year, Warren County Schools wants to continue to develop and execute this approach. The school system wants to place more emphasis on reading skills in future summer camps because these skills play an integral part in allowing a child’s math skills to blossom.
Mallard is grateful for all her staff members at the MASS Summer Camp because they exhibited energy, passion and enthusiasm. She feels confident that these staff members will bring this energy to ensure students have a successful academic year.
If you are interested in learning more about Warren County Schools’ Summer Camp, contact Heather Mallard at hlawing@warrenk12nc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.