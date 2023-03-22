The N.C. State Fair and N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently honored the Thompson Homeplace on Waviely Thompson Road near Warren Plains as a North Carolina Century Farm.
The honor recognizes farms with 100 years of continuous agriculture heritage.
Steve and Kay Thompson Hale reside at the Thompson Homeplace today in a home that is less than a century old. However, the farm itself represents the work of several generations who remained true to their agricultural heritage through good times and bad.
The Thompson family’s connections to the land extend from Kay’s great-grandparents, Aaron Littleton Thompson and Louisa Dolly Myrick Thompson; to her grandparents, Waviely and Verlie Thompson; to her parents, William and Winnifred Thompson; and, finally to Kay and her husband. While the Hales don’t farm the land themselves, they rent it out.
Several years ago, Kay’s brother-in-law, Fletcher Dickerson suggested that she go through the process to have the farm recognized.
“It was on my bucket list,” Kay said.
The process to obtain Century Farm recognition involved extensive research, primarily at the Warren County Register of Deeds Office. Beginning last January, Kay traced each property deed back to gather documentation to submit to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
She discovered that the farm originated with the family of her great-grandmother, Louisa Dolly Myrick Thompson.
“It is actually many years over 100 years,” Kay said.
The original family farm included some acreage across the road. Kay’s grandfather, Waviely, grew up on that property and later built the house where the Hales live. Waviely Thompson Road now bears his name. The property across the road now is owned by those outside the Thompson family.
The Thompson Homeplace property has been farmed continuously with such crops as tobacco, corn, cotton and soybeans. Kay grew up on the family farm and moved away for some time before returning home to the family farm and the house built by her grandfather.
Kay received a certificate recognizing the Thompson Homeplace this past summer and had signage made to honor the property’s designation.
While the farm property is rented out, Kay maintains the family tradition of growing things by maintaining a garden.
“I am 70, almost 71, and still enjoy growing things,” she said.
Kay’s research has inspired her to learn more about her family. She believes that those who came before her would be pleased that she obtained Century Farm designation for the land they maintained.
“I think my parents, grandparents and great-grandparents would be proud,” Kay said. “I am very proud of my heritage.”
