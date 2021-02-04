Norlina High School graduate Rochelle White Arrington retired in December after devoting 30 years to what she considered as her life’s calling — the field of education.
The daughter of Clarence White of Manson and the late Tereasia White, Arrington graduated from Norlina High School in 1979 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural education from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. She went on to become an agriculture teacher for students at the middle school and high school level.
Arrington developed an interest in teaching agriculture while she was a high school student and wanted to try something different. It turns out she was not the only one.
“I was trying to register for an agriculture class, and some guys wanted to take home economics,” she recalled. “The (guidance) counselor said, ‘I wish you guys would register like you are supposed to.’ He was frustrated.”
However, Arrington’s agriculture teacher at Norlina High School issued a challenge.
“My high school agriculture teacher, A.M. Ward, wanted me to be the first black female to teach agriculture in North Carolina,” she said.
Her teaching career began in Cumberland County, included more than six years at Eaton-Johnson Middle School in Henderson, and concluded at Hoke County High School in Raeford, where she spent 22 years. Much of Arrington’s teaching career focused on horticulture, but she also taught agroscience applications and agriculture environment.
Teaching agriculture meant that she worked during the regular school year and in the summer. Arrington considered this schedule to be symbolic of the amount of time that growers and producers must devote each year.
“I think of it that agriculture is not a 10-month job; it is a 12-month job,” she said. “You have to eat every day.”
Throughout her teaching career, Arrington enjoyed introducing her students to projects involving school greenhouses and gardens. She especially loved the commercial greenhouse at Hoke County High School, where she and her students raised a variety of plants which were sold to the public: annuals, perennials, bedding plants, flowers, hostas, ferns, trees, shrubs and others.
“I loved teaching. It was my calling,” Arrington said. “I loved working with kids, especially high school kids. “
Her daughter, Jeanna, followed in her mother’s footsteps in pursuing a career in education, but chose a different specialty: children with special needs. Jeana has now taught at Hoke County High School for 11 years.
Arrington saw her daughter bring her students to the high school’s greenhouse and garden facility on a regular basis. However, one visit stood out in her mind as an illustration of the power of teaching. One of Jeana’s students had never touched soil. Jeana helped her get out of her wheelchair and sit on the ground, and placed soil into her hands. Arrington remembered how happy the student looked.
“That was the most touching (time) of my career,” she said.
Arrington retired in December due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past month or so, she has enjoyed spending more time with her family, which includes husband, Marlon, whom she met in an agriculture education class at NC A&T; children, Jeana, Ashley, Kyle and Alicia; and three grandsons.
Arrington loves the “everyday is Saturday” feeling of retirement and has not set extensive plans. She has offered to help her Hoke County High School replacement in the greenhouse as needed, but she has no desire to return to work.
Arrington will continue her visits to Warren County to spend time with family and friends, and stay in touch with former students. She loves to visit social media and see what her former students are doing. Arrington has found that some have pursued teaching careers of their own.
She is grateful for her students and having the opportunity to pursue her life’s calling. She offers advice for current and future teachers.
“You hear a lot of horror stories about teaching,” she said. “Kids are as good their teachers. If you treat them with decency and respect, they will give you that. If you go around saying that the kids are horrible, you might be horrible and not the kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.