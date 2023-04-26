Warren County Schools Superintendent Keith Sutton appeared before the Warren County Board of Commissioners on April 19 to ask for help to cover an estimated $11 million difference between the cost of a consolidated elementary school and the state grant funding designed for the project.
Warren County School has not made a final decision to consolidate all elementary students into one school. However, it is working to conduct the studies and planning needed for such a decision and to enable the project to move forward if the school system decides to consolidate.
Through a partnership between Warren County government and Warren County Schools, the local school system secured $30 million in funding as part of the NC Department of Public Instruction Needs Based Public School Capital Fund 2021 grant.
This grant funding is designated for an expansion and construction project that would transform Warren New Tech High School into a consolidated elementary school.
However, according to a February report from Durham-based EVOKE Studio Architecture to the Warren County Board of Education, a $30 million project budget would result in an elementary school that could accommodate 600 students, which is 229 below the current number of elementary school students enrolled in the Warren County school system. EVOKE representatives presented several design scenarios, including one that would allow for a future addition to accommodate the remaining students.
EVOKE Studio Architecture representatives returned to the board of education’s March meeting with an updated design scenario that would accommodate all elementary school students without the need for a future addition. However, the cost of the full buildout was projected to cost an estimated $11 million more than the state grant. The board approved this revised scenario for the study of future consolidation. The action allows EVOKE to move forward with the feasibility study to determine the best design to meet school system needs.
During the meeting, Sutton told the board that figuring out how to fund the project would require further partnership.
“We feel like it is in the best interest to go on and consider the full buildout,” he said at the time. “We would have to work with our partners at the county to try to figure out how we might finance the additional funding needed to complete the buildout.”
As Sutton presented a project update during the board of county commissioners’ work session last week, he said that the $30 million in state funding that Warren County Schools received was the maximum that could be awarded for an elementary school project.
As he suggested to the board of education last month, Sutton asked the county to again partner with Warren County Schools to figure out “how to put together another $11 million.”
While there is no construction timeline at this point, Sutton told commissioners that completing the project soon rather than later would be better due to increasing construction costs. He said that the state hasn’t issued a deadline for spending the grant funding; however, it does expect funding to be utilized within what it considers to be a reasonable amount of time.
Sutton clarified that the state grant funding can be used only for the consolidated elementary school, and that the grant specifies that all elementary students be consolidated.
Commissioners asked about elementary school enrollment trends. Sutton did not have that data with him, but said that total school system enrollment has increased in the last couple of years, averaging 1,700. He added that there has been an increase in elementary school enrollment this year.
County Manager Vincent Jones expressed concern about the project’s impact on the budget with the need for additional funding. Commissioners asked if underutilized space at Warren County Middle School could be used to house fifth-graders, or if pre-kindergarten students could be moved elsewhere. Sutton replied that he is uncertain about whether moving certain grades would leave enough room so that the $30 million expansion and construction project could accommodate all students. There is also the issue of whether grant stipulations would allow some elementary students to be housed at a site other than the consolidated school.
Sutton also told commissioners that he anticipates that it will be another eight to 10 months before a construction firm is selected for the project.
As discussion concluded, Jones, Sutton and county commissioners agreed that a joint meeting of the board of county commissioners and board of education would be a good setting for a more in-depth discussion of the project and future budgetary needs.
