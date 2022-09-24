During a recent Gamma Chi meeting, the 2022 Gamma Chi Golden Key Award was presented to Evelyn Hall (left) by Awards Committee Chair Ashley Barnette. This award is intended to recognize key women educators who work in the background getting things done without personal glory or gain for herself, and one who is dedicated to fulfilling the purposes of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Hall will be the chapter’s nominee for the 2023 NC DKG Golden Key Award to be presented at the state convention in April 2023.
