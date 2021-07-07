Youth and adult volunteers from Christian ministry Servants on Site were in Paschall last week as part of the organization’s ongoing mission of spreading God’s love through helping others.
Each year, volunteers spend time in Warren, Vance, Granville, Franklin and surrounding counties replacing roofs and constructing handicapped ramps as they carry out Servants on Site’s mission to complete home projects in the area while spreading God’s love.
Servants on Site, an initiative of Rebuilding Hope, Inc. of Henderson, grew out of World Changers, a similar effort that brought volunteers to Warren County for two consecutive years. Rebuilding Hope took up the project eight years ago, when World Changes was unable to return to the local area. Volunteers provide home repairs for people who can’t complete them themselves, whether through health or financial constraints.
Typically, hundreds of volunteers from across North Carolina and other states converge on a central location in Henderson which will serve as their home base during a week filled with worship activities and work at area homes. Volunteers are divided into small groups that complete projects at one or more homes.
However, due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, many of the volunteers serving in the Warren County area come from local churches — Enterprise, Lake Gaston, Vaughan and Gardner’s Baptist churches — allowing them to return home after each day of work.
The COVID-19 pandemic could not stop Servants on Site volunteers last year. Bill Overby, crew leader at the Paschall work site, said that volunteers constructed eight roofs last year.
“The youth still felt the need to come and serve,” he said.
This year’s projects will be spread out over at least seven weeks. Other volunteers coming in include teams from Oxford and Georgia. Last week, a group from Windy Gap participated. Overby said that so far, 150 volunteers have worked with 60 more expected to join them.
“We share the love of God and Jesus, and we share the process (of building) with the youth to help others,” he added. “(The youth) put their heart into it.”
Many volunteers have made working with Servants on Site an unofficial summer tradition.
“Local people help year after year,” Overby said. “Even after they are adults, they want to be crew leaders.”
For other volunteers, working with projects such as Servants on Site keeps them young at heart. J.E. Skinner of Williamston, who will turn 90 in December, was helping at the Paschall site in any way he could.
Skinner, who has volunteered with youth for 34 years, has worked with Servants on Site for the last several years after meeting Randolph Wilson of Rebuilding Hope and Overby. Skinner met the two through his work since 1980 with Baptists on Mission’s N.C. Baptist Men, which is known for efforts to assist those recovering from hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, among its other mission projects.
He is also active with Baptist on Mission’s Deep Impact, a youth mission organization.
Skinner’s involving with missions has taking him and wife Betsy to other countries, including Sri Lanka and Cuba.
“I walked away from a paying job and told the Lord I would work with him if He would have me,” he said. My goal was to retire, get a Winnebago and travel the country. I didn’t get the Winnebago, but I traveled the world.”
Skinner doesn’t plan to end any of his missions work anytime soon.
“I will continue to help as much as I can as long as I can,” he said.
Servants on Site volunteers will have a busy summer making area residents’ lives brighter, but the youth and adults, and everyone with Rebuilding Hope, would want nothing else.
“We will keep on going until the Lord calls us home or tells us to quit,” Overby said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.