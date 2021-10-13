A Regional Job Fair will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Warren County Recreation Complex, 840 Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton.
In the event of heavy rain, the event will be moved to the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The event is made possible through a partnership between the Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board, NC Works, Warren County, Vance-Granville Community College and Piedmont Community College.
More than 20 employers and community resources are expected to participate. The event will also include food trucks and giveaways.
For more information, visit kerrtarworks.com and vgcc.edu/career-fair.
