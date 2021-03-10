The Norlina Town Board will conduct a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 to present information about a U.S. Department of Agriculture Security Camera Project Grant. Through the grant, the town plans to purchase at least 25 security cameras to aid the Norlina Police Department in protecting the community.
The hearing will be held virtually via Zoom at zoom.us. The meeting ID is 522 151 5110, and the password is 989935.
The use of security cameras is part of a plan approved by the town board in September 2020 to strengthen the police department through measures such as efficiency, increased salaries and technology.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese told the newspaper that the town originally planned to purchase 25 cameras, but the grant funding may allow Norlina to purchase more.
Cameras would be placed in the more highly traveled, busy areas of the town.
Norlina’s Surveillance and Protection Policy emphasizes that cameras will not be placed in locations that violate the reasonable expectation of privacy as defined by law. In addition, the policy states that monitoring for security purposes will be conducted in a manner consistent with all existing town policies.
The town prohibits video monitoring based solely on specific characteristics and classifications such as race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, marital status, veteran’s status, sexual orientation or disability. In addition, signage will be placed in appropriate internal areas to indicate the use of video surveillance.
Reese said that having the cameras would help law enforcement in a number of situations. If a suspicious vehicle is reported, the camera system can alert the Norlina Police Department whenever a vehicle matching the description passes one of the cameras. In addition, if a Silver Alert is issued for a missing senior citizens, a photo of the person can be input into the system. The system will alert the police department if someone matching the photographic image goes by one of the cameras.
Members of the public may submit comments at the drive-through bill payment window or drop box at Norlina Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The window will be closed between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. each day. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Town Hall is closed to the public.
Following the public comment period, a USDA representative will provide more information about the project and financial package at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.