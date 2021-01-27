Warren County Health Department announced that all of its appointment spaces for older adults wanting to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have been filled — at least for the time being.
The local health department began administering vaccines to people age 65 and older last week.
County Health Director Margaret Brake said that health departments across North Carolina have had a difficult time in receiving vaccines. She noted that counties expected to receive vaccine allocations each week.
“This has not happened and has caused many vaccine providers to either have to stop scheduling appointments or even canceling vaccination clinics,” Brake said. “We are working diligently with the state to get more vaccines.”
The Warren County Health Department has been administering the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. The second dose is given 28 days after the first one.
Brake assures the public that people who have already received the first dose of the vaccine from Warren County Health Department and those who have current appointments to receive the vaccine will be able to receive their second dose on time.
“We have an ample supply of second doses right now for those individuals who already have appointments to get their second dose; however, we need to get more vaccines to give first doses,” she said. “Currently, Warren County has been allocated only 800 first doses of the Moderna vaccine.”
Brake said that Warren County Health Department will reopen vaccination appointments after learning when the next vaccine allocation will be. Local residents should call the health department at 252-257-1185 after Feb. 8 to learn whether additional appointments are being accepted at that time.
Brake noted that several area healthcare providers are also offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccines:
• Granville-Vance Public Health Department, 252-295-1503
• Vance Family Medicine, 252-430-0666
• Medical Arts Pharmacy, 252-492-3404, option 6
Vaccines will not be administered without an appointment.
Maria Parham Health and Granville Health System are providing vaccinations to older adults by appointment; however, all appointment slots are full at this time. Maria Parham recommends checking with the same healthcare providers which Brake suggested.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va. offers the COVID-19 vaccine to older adults who have received care at is primary care, cardiology, pulmonology or oncology clinics.
Warren County residents may also check with their regular physician’s office to see if vaccines will be made available to patients.
Additional information about vaccine availability will be provided when it becomes available.
