Warren County Memorial Library staff members reported that this year’s Summer Reading Program, with its theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” to be a great success.
Interim Library Director Terry Alston described participation as strong, with 159 preschoolers through adults enrolled.
The annual Summer Reading Program began on June 13 with special activities that included a presentation by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, “Prehistoric Sea: What Lived in the Ocean Before Me?”
During the summer months, participants had the opportunity to check out books in person at the library or online, and to explore reading through a number of virtual resources for people of all ages. These included storytimes for young children, “CheckersTV,” featuring Checkers the Inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer, the Anime & Manga Book Club, and the Video Game Spectator Club. Adults were challenged to pick up a Bingo sheet from the library and follow its suggestions for reading, such as reading a new release, work of historical fiction, re-reading a favorite book they read when they were younger and more. Like children and teens, the adults were challenged to discover — or rediscover — a love of reading.
The Summer Reading Program ended on Aug. 31 as staff members streamed a prize drawing event on the library’s Facebook page.
A number of grand prizes and other prizes were presented. The grand prize winners were the following: Helen Shearin (camping chair with built-in cooler), Denise Allen ($25 Food Lion gift card), Ra’Kiyha Bullock ($25 Amazon gift card), Daisy Rojas Valle ($25 Walmart gift card), Jeydan Antill (bike), Devin Perry (Hot Wheels bike) and Kameron Terry (unicorn bike). Other prizes included books, games, puzzles, portable phone charter/hand warmer, Selfie Ring Light and more.
Alston expressed appreciation to everyone who helped to make this year’s Summer Reading Program possible.
“Every year, we ask for resources and incentives to help our library’s Summer Reading Program,” she said. “We would like to thank our sponsors and our local agencies for their support in make this year’s event a great success.”
The library’s main goal for the annual program remains unchanged: to encourage preschool and school-aged children, teens and adults to read.
“The library team did an excellent job of keeping students and families engaged and learning during the summer months,” Alston said.
While the Summer Reading Program is over, library staff members are gearing up for a fall that will be full of activities.
“Don’t expect a post-Summer Reading lull in programming at the library; plans for the fall will be just as exciting,” Alston said.
Programs, activities and events that will be coming up include some ongoing activities, including the popular young adult programs Anime & Manga Book Club and Video Game Spectator Club, new seasons of virtual storytimes featuring a new library staff member, and the annual Pumpkin Patch Party.
In addition, the library will bring back in-person film viewings, offer a virtual program on the history of Warren County railroads and giveaways for new library cards for Library Card Signup Month.
“Although the 2022 Summer Reading Program has concluded, the library has many more exciting programs coming up for the fall available to patrons of all ages, and we encourage the community to visit our website and Facebook page for more information,” Alston said.
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990, visit www.wcmlibrary.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
