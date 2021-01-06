Once again, it is that time of year to look back and see what the town of Warrenton was able to accomplish in 2020. While COVID-19 put a damper on many things, progress was made on several fronts including the following:
• Receiving a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Neighborhood Housing grant for $750,000 to reconstruct, renovate or repair up to nine homes within the town limits.
• Resurfacing of five streets with grant funding from US Department of Agriculture, along with disability access improvements to Town Hall.
• Completing a water and wastewater assessment and mapping project, both of which were grant funded by the state of North Carolina.
• Completing the sewer line replacements on Unity Drive and Battle Avenue.
• Beginning construction on a $2 million-plus upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant, a combination of grant and loan funding (75 percent grant, 25 percent loan).
• Opening of Frontier Warren, a partnership with Research Triangle Foundation, also known as Research Triangle Park, and Warren County that establishes an entrepreneurial ecosystem along with offices and co-working space.
• Receiving a 100 percent grant from the state of North Carolina for the purchase of a new garbage truck and dump truck valued at $218,780.11.
• Receiving a grant for four bicycle racks and one “fixtation” from the state of North Carolina.
• Receiving grants for COVID-19 related expenses from FEMA and the state of North Carolina.
• Applying, a second time, for a fiscal year 2021 Brownfields Assessment grant, which would begin the process of remediating environmental hazards of certain properties in town.
• Approving incentives for redevelopment of a downtown building into 24 new apartments with four retail spaces.
• Working with Preservation Warrenton and the property owner to develop the corner lot where Milano’s once stood.
• Increasing unrestricted fund balance by $218,000 as a result of containing expenses and receiving additional revenues from sales taxes.
The Warrenton Town Board established several large priorities for the town in 2018: recruiting a grocery store, paving streets, seeking funding for the streetscape improvement plan, facilitating downtown redevelopment especially for residential living, attracting an urgent care medical facility and filling the remaining empty buildings in town. While several of these priorities were met in 2020, the town continues to work to accomplish the others.
Town staff appreciate the feedback received from citizens and visitors alike and would like to say it is a pleasure to serve the town.
