Fifty-four boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade became the first students at Littleton Academy last week as the newly-opened school began the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 9.
The school is housed on the campus of the former Littleton High School, which closed its doors around the mid-1970s. Littleton Academy shares the campus with Lakeland Cultural Arts Center.
Littleton Academy reflects an investment in the community by 1957 Littleton High School graduate Ed Fitts, his wife, Deb, and the Ed Fitts Charitable Foundation, which included the 2019 purchase of the Lakeland Cultural Arts Center building with plans to renovate the entire property. Efforts to revitalize the community have included the establishment of several downtown Littleton businesses.
Littleton Academy Assistant Head of School Angel Jones, a Warren County native, noted that the Fittses’ goal of revitalizing and bringing economic success to Littleton mirrors the school’s goal of preparing students to be successful in life, wherever they choose to go, but to be able to build successful careers in the Littleton community if they want to remain here.
At this point, Littleton Academy is housed in the fully-renovated gym on the Lakeland campus and in two mobile classrooms. The school will also utilize space in Lakeland Cultural Arts Center when it reopens in September.
According to Littleton Academy, renovation of the existing school building and its new wing, which will house science, technology and research labs, is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2023. Campus facilities are shared with Lakeland and will include an outdoor amphitheater for school and community events, and summer concert series.
In addition to Jones, the leadership team at Littleton Academy includes Head of School Travis Howard, Instructional Coach Renee Mizelle, and Operations and Facilities Manager Christopher Ford.
While the school opened last week, enrolment for the 2022-23 school year will continue at least through the end of August, Jones said. Many students who are already enrolled are from Warren and Halifax counties, while others are from surrounding areas, including Roanoke Rapids and into Virginia.
Littleton Academy plans to add a grade each year until it reaches grade 12. The school lists its mission as “to ignite young minds by encouraging diversity and collaboration through experiential learning opportunities, helping students and their communities reach their full potential.”
Jones noted that smaller class sizes and individualized instruction allow Littleton Academy to cater to the needs of students, including their style of learning.
“We really want to educate students in their strengths and find amicable ways to build up students in (areas they find challenging),” she added. “We want to build a strong academic foundation and cultivate the whole child, socially and emotionally.”
Littleton Academy has identified the following as its Pillars of Instruction: the arts, accelerated academics, agriculture, financial literacy and entrepreneurships, trades, robotics and technology, and emotional intelligence.
A typical day at the school includes a focus on core academic curriculum from 8:15 a.m-1 p.m. Afternoons are devoted to an exploratory program that includes robotics, engineering, entrepreneurship, career exploration, health and related areas, including agriculture. Recent activities have focused on music, athletics, theater and monologues, and the planting of seed gardens.
Jones indicated that Littleton Academy will focus on building partnerships with the community, and also with parents to build a strong home-school relationship. She added that the school plans to build a team of parents who will collaborate with teachers to better customize instruction toward the learning styles of students.
“Parents are the best advocates for their children and how they learn,” Jones said. “We want to customize learning to help ensure that every child at Littleton Academy has the opportunity to learn.”
She described the school’s first week as extremely successful. Jones said that parents are excited about watching their children learn and also participate in recess outside, and that teachers are excited about teaching.
For the leadership team at Littleton Academy, the daily balance of core academics and other activities over what will eventually become 12 grades will prepare students to be successful in life.
“We hope to become the model for other rural towns, to teach them how to revitalize from the young generation up, to help students be successful in life with the goal to create jobs and businesses around them so that they can earn high wages here without having to go anywhere else if they don’t want to,” Jones said.
For more information, visit the school website at www.littletonacademy.org or call the school at 252-506-4239.
