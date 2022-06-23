The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its June 14 regular meeting.
The board approved the employment of Vicki Iwasko as maintenance courier with the Central Office.
The following temporary employment was approved:
• Technology support, Warren County Middle School: Tanika Alston
• Credit Recovery, Warren County High School: Wakisha Turrentine, S. Masters-Braxton, Victor Hunt, Draxie Elswick, Kemar Morgan, Kerine Waugh-Lewis, Waydia Lee, Abosede Musari, Porando Taylor, Angiene Pommells, Robin Hargrove, Armand Hargrove, Megan Williams, Flordeliza Regalado, Bridget Perry, Valeria Rodriguez, Robin W. Edwards, Oscar Vega, Elvelon Mason, Lisa E. Bender and Lakola Andrews
• Credit Recovery, Warren New Tech High School: Kia Scruggs, Toriano McRae, Jr. and Angela Richardson
• Summer Bridge, Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Christian Hawkins, Amanda Hardy, Rochelle Hendricks, Roquan Perry, LaTonia Person, Almeda Wortham, Jennifer Collins, Christian Hawkins, Doris Fleetwood, Tongia Northington, Aquilla Alston, Liandra Davis, Edward Miles, Sanqueesha Henderson, Marion Barnes, Britney Morgan, Juan De Dios Miguel, Barbara Malloy, Maurice Crump (Mariam Boyd/WCMS), Marcia Greenway, Orlinda Terry, Sheila Kearney, DeAnna Lewis, Chiniqua Taylor, Eric Kofi Senkyc, Stephanie Seward, Gwendolyn Pierce, Tracy Thorpe, Pamela Jordan, April Macon, Shauna Davis, Perline Williams, Kellie Barrow, Cherita Smith, Shawanna Austin, Ferdinand Beroy, James Brown (Mariam Boyd/WCMS), Nicole Jones, Mark Jones, Jr., Kniya Purnell, Cherita Smith, Makayla Williams and Mia Taylor Terry
• Summer Bridge school nurse, WCMS/Read to Achieve: Barbara Espinosa
• Read to Achieve, WCMS: Shirlecia Hunt (teacher), Nicole Baker (site coordinator). Bethany Bellamy (secretary/bookkeeper), Jacqueline Hall (site facilitator), Haley Curley (teacher), Deloris Somerville (teacher), Patricia Williams (teacher), Yeison Herrera (teacher), Jennifer Collins (teacher assistant), LaTasha Davis (teacher assistant), Denise Scott (teacher), Hailey Stroud (tutor), Nadia Pendergrass (tutor), Rhonda Rigsby (teacher), Justin Moody (teacher), Latisha Alston (teacher assistant), Stephen Boone (teacher assistant), Elizabeth Martin (teacher assistant), Elton Buffaloe (teacher assistant), Alecia Walker (teacher), Vivian White-Jones (teacher), Shinobi Sidberry (teacher) and Rachel Smith (teacher)
• Bus driver, Transportation: Betty Allen, Lisa Jefferson, Pamela Hight, Marshall Hunt, Shawn Burton, Eunice Lewis, Shirley Clark, Tammara Hymon and Julia Foster
The board approved the following extended employment and volunteers: Warren Early College High School: Lenora Parks, school counselor; Angela Danice Alston, college lab facilitator; Cicelia Aguilar, instructional coach; Mariam Boyd/Summer Bridge: Tabitha Alston, social worker; library assistant, secretary/bookkeeper: Folami Alston; school volunteer: Phyllis Jones Davis
Vacancies were reported as follows: Vaughan Elementary School: Exceptional Children teacher; WCMS: school counselor and instructional/Multi-tiered Systems of Support coach; WCHS: Career and Technical Education Trade & Industry teacher, Exceptional Children teacher, Social Studies teacher, Math teacher, JROTC teacher; Central Office: plumber
