By T.A. Jones
Pink With A Passion will hold its second annual Cancer Walk for those who have survived cancer, those living with cancer and for those who have lost loved ones to cancer. The Cancer Walk will be held Saturday, April 15, at the Warren County Recreation Complex, 840 U.S. Hwy. 158 Bypass, Warrenton. Free registration for the Cancer Walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the Walk starting at 10 a.m.
Amena Wilson, president of PWAP, stated that this year’s theme, “Fight Cancer In All Colors,” means the fight against all cancer. When Pink With A Passion started community outreach and education in 2017, its main focus was to support breast cancer survivors. After becoming an integral part of the community, the group now supports survivors of all types of cancer and their families. I asked Wilson what sponsoring the second annual Cancer Walk means to the group, and she stated, “It means more knowledge of early detection, bringing awareness and educating our community.”
Wilson said this year’s event will be slightly different because there will be short presentations from various health care providers from Vance and Franklin counties, sharing information about cancer awareness, prevention and early detection as well as resource tables providing information and material about mental health awareness.
So, put on your walking shoes and bring your lawn chairs to the Fight Cancer In All Colors Cancer Walk. In addition to a candlelight ceremony recognizing caregivers and memorial recognition boards, there will be vendors for shopping, music by local DJ Paul Terry, food trucks and raffles with proceeds going back to citizens in Warren and surrounding counties to help with various needs that arise while battling cancer.
Pink With A Passion is a local nonprofit organization born out of love, compassion and education. Through its 501(c)(3 ) corporation supporting its community. Pink With A Passion has continuous sales of T-shirts, ($15 each S-4XL), and they collect public donations to generate funds that they donate back into the community. To contact PWAP, call Amena Wilson (252-213-5735) or Elaine White (443-983-7472).
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To get in contact with her, visit tajones.org.
