Hollister native singer/songwriter Brooke Simpson will return to the stage on NBC's "America's Got Talent" during live competition on Tuesday.
The daughter of Mike and Jimille Mills, Simpson reached the finals of the singing competition, "The Voice," in 2017, introducing television audiences to her vocal talent.
Her "America's Got Talent" audition, which aired in June, drew praise from judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandell, and a unanimous "yes" to advance to the next round of competition.
Mike and Jimille Mills told the newspaper last week that watching their daughter's audition was both a surreal and proud moment for them. Last week, Simpson had arrived in Hollywood and was busy practicing the music and choreography for Tuesday's performance, they said.
Simpson will be ready for Tuesday's "America's Got Talent," and her parents hope that her local fans will be ready to do their part by voting to make sure that she will advance to the next round.
"We want to get all of North Carolina to watch and vote," Jimille said.
Fans can watch Tuesday night and follow the instructions for voting or download the "America's Got Talent" app. The results will be announced Wednesday.
"I can't stress enough the importance of people voting," Mike said. "Don't just sit back and enjoy (the show). Help us get our girl through to the next round. I don't just mean Jimille's and my girl, but all North Carolina's girl."
"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Read more about how proud Mike and Jimille Mills are of their daughter in Wednesday's print edition of The Warren Record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.