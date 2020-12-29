The Macon community is mourning the loss of one of its residents who died in a house fire early Christmas morning.
Macon Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lynn Henry said that firefighters were called to a structure fire at 1662 U.S. Hwy. 158 bypass near Elm Street around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 25.
At least half of the home, described as two stories in front and one story in back, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, he said, adding that it appeared that the blaze began toward the middle or back of the house.
The homeowner, identified as Andy Case, was described as legally blind and in his sixties. He used a walker to move around. His caretaker, Vivian Hart, suffered serious burns trying to get Case out of the house. Henry said they were in a hallway when something must have fallen on them.
Hart, whose clothing caught fire, was able to free herself and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911. However, Case did not make it.
Hart was taken to an area hospital and later airlifted to the UNC Burn Center.
Henry described Case as a longtime friend whom he had known since his family lived across from the Case house when he was a teenager. Henry noted that he has not seen Case in the last couple of years.
Macon Rural was assisted at the scene by Warrenton Rural, Norlina and Churchill-Five Forks Fire Departments, Warren County Emergency Medical Services, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Fire Marshal. A Churchill-Five Forks firefighters was transported to Maria Parham Health with chest pains. The department reported that the firefighter was released from the hospital later the same day.
Henry said that the State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the scene as is standard procedure when someone dies in a house fire. He indicated that, from their investigation, it appeared that the fire was electrical in nature, probably related to use of extension cords.
