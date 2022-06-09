The following pleas were accepted or judgments handed down during the May 23 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court. Judge Craig Croom presided.
• Elizabeth Danielle Faulk, plea of guilty to felony common law robbery; sentenced to 10-21 months in the Department of Adult Correction, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; does not have to pay probation supervision fee; court costs and attorney fees to be civil judgments; ordered to have no contact with the co-defendant or victims; to complete 30-day active sentence with credit for time served; does not have to pay jail fees; charges of felony conspiracy and felony second degree kidnapping voluntarily dismissed.
• Steven Andre Harris, plea of guilty to two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals; sentenced to 120 days in the state’s misdemeanant confinement program, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs; ordered not to own pets during probation; ordered to complete 24 hours of community service within 120 days; does not have to pay probation supervision fee; cellphone seized to be returned; all other seized items to be destroyed; defendant allowed to travel out of state for work; seven counts of felony cruelty to animals voluntarily dismissed.
• Jaziah Marari Powell, pleas of guilty to felony common law robbery and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury; sentenced to 14-26 months in the DAC, suspended, 24 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and attorney fees; ordered not to have contact with the victim or co-defendants; ordered to pay $300 restitution together with or separately from the co-defendants; does not have to pay jail fees or probation supervision fee; to complete 55-day active sentence with credit for time served; can travel out of state for work; charge of felony conspiracy voluntarily dismissed.
• Tyriek Lamar Taylor, plea of guilty to misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury; sentenced to 60 days in the Warren County Detention Center, suspended 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs; ordered to have not contact with the victim; ordered to undergo a mental health assessment and sign a waiver allowing the probation officer to discuss treatment with facility; does not have to pay probation supervision fee; charges of misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny voluntarily dismissed.
• Raymond Baxter Yancey, jury verdict of guilty to felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked-not impaired revocation and reckless driving-wanton disregard; sentenced to 20-33 months in the DAC; recommend work release; court costs and attorney fees to be civil judgment. According to court documents, Yancey was accused of fleeing from a law enforcement officer North Carolina state trooper who was conducting a traffic stop. Yancey was accused of leading the trooper down a number of local roads while speeding in excess of 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, driving recklessly and driving while his license was revoked.
