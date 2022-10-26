Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
Paulette and JaNaé moved to Warren County from Washington, D.C., in 2007. Paulette is no stranger to the local area, however, because her father was from Emporia, Va., Paulette spent summers with family members there.
She moved to Warren County to settle in the country, away from a large city, and fell in love with the county, even the grass. Now, she hopes that her parents will relocate to Emporia so that they can be closer to her.
Paulette realized her dream of operating her own business in the mid-2000s when she opened Sweetie’s Snacks and became known as the neighborhood candy lady. After moving to Warren County, Paulette continue the business. Daughter JaNaé took on the role of candy distributor for her local school, providing an opportunity for her to learn entrepreneurship at middle school age.
Paulette developed the idea for the beauty supply store in February 2021. She had to drive to Henderson, Rocky Mount and Roanoke Rapids for beauty supplies and thought that other local residents must have the same problem.
“That’s too far to drive,” Paulette said.
She thought also of the cosmetology department at Vance-Granville Community College and the supplies that they might need as well.
Paulette wanted to develop a business that would offer beauty supplies for hair for everyone, from the average person to professional barbers and cosmetologists. She opened Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles at the former Norlina High School/Norlina Christian School building in December 2021. Paulette shut down that business location in March 2022 before obtaining the lease for her new location on Warrenton’s South Main Street in June 2022.
Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles opened at its current location on Oct. 2.
Paulette described her goal for the business as offering supplies for everyone of all hair textures. Currently, it offers shampoos and conditioners for women, men and children, beard grooming supplies, braiding hair, wigs, hair color, jewelry and other hair accessories. Sweetie’s also offers supplies for barbershops and beauty salons, such as caps and aprons.
Paulette said that she wanted to start with the basics that she knew people need. She and JaNaé have displayed a community board at Sweetie’s to invite the public to write what they use and would like to see at the store
They hope that their business will become known as the nearby location where local residents can come to find staples for hair care.
Paulette hopes to expand to include eyelashes, supplies for nail technicians, hair dryers, hair styling tools, clippers, equipment that barbers need to sterilize their equipment and more.
She and JaNaé love operating their business in the local community.
“It’s a close-knit, family atmosphere,” Paulette said.
They hope that Sweetie’s will become known as the place everyone knows they can find what they need to keep their hair looking its best, or, as JaNaé put it, “the one-stop beauty shop.”
Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, located at 220 S. Main St., Warrenton, is open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, find Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles on social media or call 252-432-3624.
