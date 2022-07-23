Warren County Parks & Recreation will hold Eco-Art Nature Camp from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 on Aug. 1-5 at Buck Spring Park, 217 Nathaniel Macon Dr., Littleton.
The camp is designed to offer fun and creative outdoor activities for boys and girls ages 6-12. Activities will include nature crafts, recreation games, fishing and hikes, swimming and a field trip. The fee is $35.
To register, go to warrenrecountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
For more information, call 252-257-2272 or email parksandrecreation@warrencountync.gov.
