The Saturday, Aug. 21, school supply giveaway hosted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 east, Warrenton.
The location was changed from the Warren County Recreation Complex in order to be prepared for potential inclement weather.
The school supply giveaway will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will include games and activities. D.J.
MIC DUG will provide musical entertainment. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.
The event is planned as a way for local law enforcement to give back to the community and build relationships.
A number of areas businesses, organizations, churches and individuals partnered with Warren County Sheriff’s Office to provide donations.
The school supply giveaway will be held inside the Armory Civic Center, while a number of activities will take place outside.
