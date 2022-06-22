Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Integrated Mobility Division returned to Warren County on June 16 to receive more input about development local residents would like to see if Norlina is selected for a rail stop along the S-line corridor.
The Integrated Mobility Division describes the 95-mile section of the Norfolk Southern S-Line railroad corridor as a missing link within a larger vision for passenger rail service in the Southeast Corridor, a partnership between North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C to implement high performance rail.
Last week’s community workshop and public open house marked the most recent in a series of events to allow local residents to learn more about the S-line corridor and the transit-oriented development planning initiative for seven communities under consideration as potential stops: Norlina, Sanford, Apex, Raleigh, Wake Forest, Franklinton and Henderson.
Local residents were introduced to the transit-oriented development study in December 2021 when representatives of Kittelson & Associates held a pop-up event in downtown Norlina. At that time, representatives explained that the transit-oriented study is different from the engineering study that will address the type of rail line and service that will be coming through the area. Instead, the TOD study would focus on planning for infrastructure needs if Norlina receives a rail stop.
In addition, representatives indicated that the rail service planned at this point is different from the high-speed rail line originally proposed in the early 2000s that would allow trains to reach 80 to 100 miles per hour, most likely commuter rail.
The North Carolina DOT website states that the S-line is a freight rail line owned by CSX that connects Richmond, Va. to Tampa, Fla., and is the former Seaboard Air mainline. North Carolina and Virginia are purchasing the right of way for the S-line between Petersburg, Va., and Raleigh to grow freight and passenger rail service.
During last week’s public open house, DOT Integrated Mobility Division representatives displayed an initial design of what the area around a rail stop in Norlina could look like that would provide space for outdoor activities, public seating and a pedestrian bridge that would cross the rail line. Members of the public had an opportunity to provide input in preparation for recommended design to be presented later. Also displayed were designs representing other communities being considered for rail stops.
Members of the public were also asked to vote on priorities for potential community development opportunities and preservation concerns: preserve existing businesses, new affordable housing, more frequent bus connections, additional parking, increase traffic capacity, new sidewalks and crosswalks, preserve existing housing, preserve historic buildings, new bike lane and trails, and add public spaces like parks and public plazas.
The TOD study is expected to be completed later this year or early in 2023, when a community implementation plan for Norlina will be presented.
