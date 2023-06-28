The town of Warrenton’s budget for the coming fiscal year was approved earlier this month with a 5-cent increase in the tax rate, taking it to 70 cents per $100 valuation of real property. This is the first tax rate increase in the county seat since the 2016-17 fiscal year.
Factors negatively impacting the budget include inflation, insurance, and cost-of-living adjustments, said Town Administrator Robert Davie.
The budget includes a 3 percent across-the-board increase in salaries for town employees to offset inflation, which has averaged 6.75 percent over the last two years, Davie said when presenting the budget to the town board in May.
The $1.5 million General Fund budget appropriates $21,737 from fund balance, or cash reserves.
There are no increases in the water and sewer monthly rate. However, there is a $4 per month increase in the solid waste fee.
Also, there are increases in town fees for various services, including fire inspections, special use permits, and Historic District Commission Certificates of Appropriateness, among others.
The budget was approved unanimously at the board’s monthly meeting on June 15. It takes effect July 1.
Also at the June meeting, the board:
• Approved a resolution opposing NC Senate Bill 675, which would eliminate extraterritorial jurisdictions and affect other land development issues.
• Approved a 10-year loan of $125,000 at 5 percent interest with First Citizens bank for a new parking lot on the south end of town.
• Approved budget amendments for a computer server and police department salaries.
