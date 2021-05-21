Norlina Police Chief Keishawn Mayes has announced his candidacy for sheriff in the 2022 Primary Election.
A Warren County native, he found careers in both professional basketball and law enforcement.
Mayes attended Warren County High School and earned a scholarship to Laurinburg Institute, a preparatory school known for its basketball program. He played NCAA Division I basketball for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and continued his college basketball career at Campbell University in Buies Creek.
Mayes played basketball professionally after entering the NBA draft, earning a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. He played professionally overseas with Club Palestina in Chile and Ameghino in Argentina.
After playing basketball professionally for four seasons, Mayes returned home and entered the field of law enforcement, working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He earned his Basic Law Enforcement Training certification and was later promoted to the Narcotics Investigation Unit, where he provided assistance to federal law enforcement agencies Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Drug Enforcement Administration in a number of investigations. With the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Mayes also worked in the Criminal Investigation unit.
He also has worked with the Louisburg Police Department and Vance County Sheriff’s Office.
Mayes has worked full-time with the Norlina Police Department for nearly four years. Prior to that, he worked with the department part-time for two years. Mayes became interim police chief in Norlina in July 2019, and was named police chief in February 2020.
He said that his love for his home county is the main reason he decided to run for the position of sheriff.
“I’m from here,” Mayes said. “I grew up here. I understand what it is to be a Warren County resident and go out into the world. I would be bringing my experience back to Warren County.”
Mayes expressed deep respect for anyone who has served in law enforcement for many years. He also said that the Norlina Police Department has been able to adapt to the needs of today’s citizens through a new structure and policies. Mayes added that the main area in which the police department has adapted has been in the area of technology, from a town-wide camera system to upgraded equipment in police cars, from body cameras to multi-data terminals.
“The town of Norlina has a different and new feel, and the citizens enjoy it,” he said. “I am seeing the change in Norlina and what the public is demanding with the change. I think the entire county can benefit (from something like that).”
Mayes indicated that his life experience from basketball and law enforcement has prepared him for potential service as county sheriff.
“I think sports represents the true irony of life,” he said. “In any sport, you face adversity.”
Mayes said that sports involve both winning and losing, leading and following. People may find themselves in the roles of captain, coach or person on the bench cheering teammates on. Mayes said that his experience in sports and his work in a number of law enforcement roles have made him well-rounded as a person and as a law enforcement officer.
“The main thing is knowing the community, being from the community and knowing what it will need at this current time,” he said. “I will campaign only on the basis of giving citizens a different option. I have a new perspective of the growth of ideas for the growth of the county, and I am dedicated to positive progress.”
Mayes indicated that, if elected, there would be too many priorities to try to name them all, but said that he would want to focus on upgrading technology, policies, equipment and services provided to the community in order to be productive and proactive for the citizens. He added that he would like to provide law enforcement personnel with the equipment and tools needed to provide the best service to citizens through upgraded technology and policies.
Mayes said that he would utilize grants and special funding, like the Norlina Police Department has done, to make the technological upgrades possible.
“The more money you have from grants, the more you can save for taxpayers,” he added.
Mayes believes that the Norlina Police Department has evolved to meet the changing nature of law enforcement, especially in terms of technology, and wants to bring that capacity to adapt as needed and his love for Warren County to the sheriff’s position.
“Change is a very scary time. People don’t know what change will bring,” he said. “I understand the community. I was born and raised here. I am raising my kids here. I want to see growth and prosperity for my children and my children’s children. We need growth and change to secure our children’s future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.