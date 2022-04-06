As we continue to live with the Coronavirus and navigate our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, we gain more insight on how to live with the Coronavirus and its effects within our communities, counties, state and the world. If you have lived within the last two years, you have been affected in one way or another.
Locally, a town hall meeting, themed COVID-19: Coping Mentally and Spiritually, was held on March 31 at 6 p.m. in the Warren County Armory Civic Center to offer local citizens of Warren County a closer look into the resources available to help individuals and families.
Upon his welcome for the evening, Dr. Cosmos George, president of the Warren County NAACP, described the town hall as an event planned with the idea of helping us get back to the new normal as we adjust to COVID-19. He also stated that the town hall was the first of many events that will discuss coping skills to handle the mental disturbances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants at the town hall had the opportunity to hear presentations from town hall panelists Tracy Hyde, Integrated Family Services; April Williams, Warren County Schools; J. Terrell Alston, Eastpointe LME/MCO; and Rev. Joseph Ratliff, Shiloh Baptist Church, all of whom shared information about their organization and the many valuable resources available to citizens.
The event was sponsored by the Warren County NAACP, Kerr Tar Regional Council of Governments, Warren County Government and Warren County Health Department, along with Eastpoint, LME/MCO. Exhibitors participating were Eastpointe LME/MCO, Freedom House Recovery Center, Green Rural Redevelopment Organization, Inc. Integrated Family Services, Living and Learning Youth Center, Warren County Schools, Warren County NAACP and Warren Family Institute.
As of Monday, April 4, a recording of the COVID-19: Coping Mentally & Spiritually Town Hall could be found on The Warrenist’s Facebook page to view.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To get in contact with her, visit tajones.org.
