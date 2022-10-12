One Stop Early Voting for the Nov. 8 General Election will begin on Thursday, Oct. 20, and will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 5. Early Voting will be held at the Warren County Board of Elections, located at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, in the John Graham annex building.
The early voting site will be open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 29. On the final day of early voting, Saturday, Nov. 5, the site will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Citizens who are not already registered to vote may do so during early voting and will be able to cast their ballots the same day. In order to register to vote, you must:
• Be a United States citizen
• Be at least 18 years or age, or will be 18 on or before Nov. 8, the date of the General Election
• Reside in Warren County and will have lived at your voting residence for at least 30 days prior to the date of the General Election
In addition, you must not be currently serving a felony sentence, including any probation, post-release supervision, or parole or you are serving an extended term of probation, post-release supervision, or parole, you have outstanding fines, fees, or restitution and you do not know of another reason that your probation, post-release supervision or parole was extended. No special document is required.
Proof of residence must be provided to register to vote. Any of the following valid documents that have your current name and current residence address will be accepted:
• A North Carolina driver’s license
• A photo identification from a government agency; or
• A current utility bill, band statement, government check, paycheck or other government document
A complete list of acceptable documents is available at the Warren County Board of Elections.
Current voters who would like to verify that their voter registration information is correct may contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website at www.ncsbe.gov.
To vote by absentee ballot, mail a written request to the Warren County Board of Elections (PO Box 803, Warrenton, NC 27589). The request must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. In the case of sickness or disability, the deadline for absentee ballot requests to be received is 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
On the ballot
Candidates whose names will appear on the General Election ballot are as follows:
Federal offices
US Senate (vote for one)
Matthew Hoh (Green Party)
Cheri Beasley (Democratic Party)
Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian Party)
Ted Budd (Republican Party)
US House of Representatives
(vote for one)
Don Davis (Democratic Party)
Sandy Smith (Republican Party)
State offices
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice-Seat 3 (vote for one)
Richard Dietz (Republican Party)
Lucy Inman (Democratic Party)
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice-Seat 5 (vote for one)
Sam J. Ervin IV (Democratic Party)
Trey Allen (Republican Party)
NC Court of Appeals Judge-Seat 8 (vote for one)
Julee Tate Flood (Republican Party
Carolyn Jennings Thompson (Democratic Party)
NC Court of Appeals Judge-Seat 9
(vote for one)
Brad A. Salmon (Democratic Party)
Donna Stroud (Republican Party)
NC Court of Appeals Judge-Seat 10
(vote for one)
John M. Tyson (Republican Party)
Gale Murray Adams (Democratic Party)
NC Court of Appeals Judge-Seat 11
(vote for one)
Darren Jackson (Democratic Party)
Michael J. Stading (Republican Party)
NC State Senate
Disrict 3 (vote for one)
Bobby Hanig (Republican Party)
Valerie Jordan (Democratic Party)
NC House of Representatives District 27 (vote for one)
Wes Tripp (Republican Party)
Michael H. Wray (Democratic Party)
District Offices
NC District Court Judge District 9B-Seat 1 (vote for one)
Ben Hunter (Democratic Party)
District Attorney District 11 (vote for one)
Mike Waters (Republican Party)
County Offices
Board of Commissioners District 2 (vote for one)
Tare (T) Davis (Democratic Party)
Board of Commissioners District 3 (vote for one)
Victor Hunt (Democratic Party)
Board of Commissioners District 4 (vote for one)
Bertadean Williams Baker (Democratic Party)
Write-in
Clerk of Superior Court (vote for one)
Lisa F. Blalock
