The 17th Annual MLK Day Parade will be Monday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in Littleton. Area schools, churches and clubs are invited to participate.
Line up for the parade starts at 9:15 a.m. near the post office on Mosby Avenue and at 10 a.m. will proceed down Main Street, ending near Piggly Wiggly.
Oak Grove and Piney Grove Baptist Churches sponsor this annual parade for the community.
Contact Marvin Faulcon at 252-578-6326 for more information.
