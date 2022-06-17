Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will held on Wednesday, June 29, at the Kennon House Restaurant, 7001 Gasburg Rd., Valentines, Va.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a Dutch-treat dinner.
Guest speakers will be representatives of the 911 Community Task Force, who will talk about updates and events that they are undertaking to provide a safer and better response to emergencies on Lake Gaston and in the surrounding areas.
The public is invited. Those planned to attend should RSVP to stuagaville@gmail.com.
