Groups and individuals from across the area continue to join forces with the Keep Warreen County Beautiful Committee to remove litter along roadways throughout the county during Litter Sweep Month, which continues through the end of March.
Pictured above, members of Wise Baptist Church clean along Wise Five Forks Road to honor church member Susan Walker, who has adopted the road in memory of her son, Cody Flowers. Pictured, from the left, are: Delaine Perkinson, Sallye Duncan, Bruce Perkinson, Ricky Lamm, Beverly Santhouse, Harry Leete, Russ Santhouse, Kay Hale, Coy Chapel and Howard Stegall.
Also pictured are members of Macon Baptist Church who recently cleaned up their community. Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Debbie Mitchell; second row: Terry Breen, Lynn Breen, Karen Henry, Dana Conn, Cory Conn and Susan Lynch; back row: Larry Purdum, Paulette Purdum and Lynn Henry. Not pictured: Pastor Bobby Harrell.
Supplies for local Litter Sweep efforts are available at the Warren County Board of Elections, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton. Large groups should call the office at 252-257-2114 in advance so that boxes of supplies can be prepared.
After a clean-up is finished, contact the local DOT office at 252-257-3938 so that collection truck for the bags can be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.