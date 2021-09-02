Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council and the Warren County Arts Council, Vance County Arts Council, Halifax County Arts Council and Franklin County Arts Council.
Artist Support Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by the Warren County Arts Council in the following counties: Warren, Vance, Halifax, Northampton, Granville and Franklin.
Information on the grant and access to the application is available at https://www.warrencountyartsnc.org/artist-support-grant. The application deadline is Sept. 30. Grant awards will not exceed $1,000. Artists may only submit one application. Follow the Warren County Arts Council website and Facebook page for that information.
Emerging or established artists are encouraged to apply to support a range of professional and artistic development, including the creation of work, improvement of business operations or expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences. Artist fees are also allowable expenses.
“We are honored to be serve as the lead arts council in this initiative,” said Charla Duncan, chairwoman of the Warren County Arts Council. “Working with our regional partners in this new consortium of rural counties gives us a chance to impact local artists in a way that isn’t always possible for our rural artists and councils.”
For more information or questions, contact the Warren County Arts Council at warrencountyartscouncil@gmail.com. The Warren County Arts Council can be found online at warrencountyartsnc.org and on Facebook and Instagram at @wcartcouncil.
For questions involving the online application process, contact Sydney Steen at Sydney.Steen@ncdcr.gov.
