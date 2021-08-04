A free workshop for parents and others who want to learn how to advocate for school children with an IEP is planned Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. until noon at Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
The presenter will be Dr. Patricia G. Brewer, associate professor of Education, coordinator of Special Education, and Student NC Association of Educators faculty advisor at NC Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount.
Among topics of discussion will be: What is an IEP, or Individual Education Plan; How to be an advocate for your child; and What are your child’s rights, and what are your rights as a parent.
The seminar is hosted jointly by Warren County Cooperative Extension and The Living and Learning Youth Center, a nonprofit established by Terry Alston Jones.
Jones, whose second book, “The Parent Push: Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond,” was published last year, said that oftentimes, she hears the community ask what’s happening with the parents.
“I was one of those parents. I still am,” said Jones, who has a 16-year-old in public school. “I figure that parents need help in resources and support, and I always wanted to be in a position to reach back and help someone so they didn’t have to go through the same struggles and challenges that my family did.”
This workshop is the first event for the local nonprofit, which offers parenting and anger management classes, and substance use prevention education.
Alston noted that school children and parents will always face challenges.
“But when there are more resources, it’s easier to get over those hurdles,” she said.
Resources for parents and guardians of students with IEPs will be a focus of the upcoming workshop.
“It’s very challenging to understand,” Jones said. “Even if you do, what else do you do as a parent throughout the year?”
Crystal Smith, Cooperative Extension director, said that she hopes people will attend the workshop and not give in to the idea that having a student with an IEP is something negative.
“It’s about giving your child assistance,” she said. “Even if you don’t have a child with an IEP, it’s still good to understand what an IEP is. This is about the total community, the family support. Awareness is important.”
Smith and Alston both agreed that the most important aspect of attending the workshop would likely be helping parents become better advocates for their children.
“Learn the tools to advocate for your child,” Smith said. “The timing is perfect. People are gearing up for school.”
“Come out, find out what resources we have in the area that could help you, and if you don’t have a child that has an IEP, then we’re going to have a discussion, and we’ll have information to help you advocate for your child in general,” Jones said. “As parents, we’re the first teacher that our children will have, and if we can model good advocacy support for our children, then our children are going to do it for their children.”
Even for people who don’t have children, Jones has a message: “We need to support one another. You might have a neighbor, family friend that you know needs help with their children, and I say to start. Some people might be the best champions in the world. There’s nothing better than support, camaraderie, re-energizing and just meeting like-minded people.”
To register for the workshop, go online to go.ncsu.edu/warren_iep by the registration deadline of Aug. 9.
For more information, contact Crystal Smith at Warren County Cooperative Extension, 252-257-3640, or cmsmith2@ncsu.edu; or Terry Alston Jones, 252-226-9817 or tajones@livingandlearningyouthcenter.org.
