The Warren County Health Department, in partnership with Gang Free Inc. and Kim's Vineyard and Winery, is sponsoring a COVID-19 First Dose Vaccine Clinic on Friday, June 11, from 10 a.m.-2.pm. Adults age 18 and older are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine.
This event will be held at Kim's Vineyard and Winery located at 408 Largo Rd., Norlina, in the Afton community.
To schedule an appointment, call the health department at 252-257-1185.
