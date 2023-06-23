The Ladies Day Out Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, June 15. Two new ladies joined the group: Sarah Walker and Evangelist Shirley Hicks. The ladies went around the table, introducing themselves, testifying, singing and welcoming the two newbies.
They discussed their trip to Pennsylvania. Later, they sang “Happy Birthday” to the four June birthday ladies. The group enjoyed the time of food and fellowship. Everyone’s looking forward to the next outing on July 20 at 10 a.m. at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill.
Pictured, from the left, are, front row: Alice Harrison, Anna Bullock, Evangelist Shirley Hicks, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Sarah Walker, Catherine Andrews, Paulette Durham, Vivian Jean Joseph, Brenda Waiters, Minister Theresa Washington and Gert Downey; back row: Ann L. Jones, Minister Mary Wilson, Rebecca Solomon, Barbara Harris, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Ruby B. Downey and Arvella Downey-Scott.
