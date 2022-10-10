Lester Kearney of Littleton entered an Alford Plea to second-degree murder and other charges on Monday in connection with the 2018 fatal home invasion and fire at the Littleton home of the Rev. John and Nancy Alford that severely injured Rev. Alford and resulted in the death of his wife. He made the plea in Warren County Superior Court.
An Alford Plea means that a defendant does not admit guilt to a particular charge, but admits that the prosecution could probably prove the charge.
Kearney’s Alford Plea covered the charges of second-degree murder, felony breaking and entering, first degree kidnapping and conspiracy to break or enter a building to commit felony larceny. He received an active sentence of between 13.6 and 17.4 years.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington. Munn currently awaits sentencing.
A capital, or potential death penalty, trial for Lester Kearney was held in Warren County Superior Court beginning in late March. That trial continued into early April. However, a mistrial was declared because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.
A new, non-capital trial for Kearney was scheduled to begin next month in Granville County. Jury selection was to begin on Nov. 7 with the trial to begin on Nov. 27.
Sentencing for Kevin Munn has not been scheduled at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.