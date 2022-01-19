Where can you go to find anything from glassware to vintage postcards and learn about local history? That would be Roost Crossroads Antiques, located at 135 US 1, Norlina, just beyond the Highway 158/401 intersection with US 1.
The structure which houses the antiques store was constructed as a service station and later became a pizza restaurant before antiques enthusiasts began operating a business there.
The late Herbert Burrows purchased the Roost 37 years ago and added “Crossroads” to the establishment’s name because of its location at a busy intersection. After retiring as an English teacher, Dwight Pearce began assisting Burrows at the antiques business. After Burrows’ death in 2012, his wife, Cliffie, took over ownership of Roost Crossroads Antiques, and Pearce became its manager.
The business continues to reflect its long connection with Herbert Burrows, with items from his personal collections, including photographs of Norlina buildings, decorating the entryway.
In recent years, Pearce has described the Roost as ”six rooms chockablock full,” and that remains the case today, as the business offers something for just about every taste.
Ten dealers from the Norlina area keep the business full of items that include glassware, such as Depression glass, Carnival glass, etched glass, candlewick and Heisey; furniture, including pieces from the 1920s and an 1840s walnut chest, jewelry, crocks and other kitchenware, vintage postcards, railroad papers. Customers wind their way through each room knowing that the perfect treasure for their home might be just around the corner.
In recent months, the most popular items have included jewelry, Depression glass and knick-knacks.
The Roost has drawn customers “from one end of the county to the other,” as Pearce puts its, along with neighboring counties in North Carolina and Virginia. People visiting the Kerr Lake and Lake Gaston areas often make the Roost a stop on their travels through the local area. Pearce indicated that people from across the United States have visited the business, including customers from California, New York, Florida, Texas and Alabama. This summer, a resident of Portland, Ore., stopped by. People from Canada have also stopped at the Roost.
Pearce is seeing more young couples visiting the business, and is excited that younger generations are becoming more interested in antiques. He noted that articles from the 1960s are especially popular among this age group.
Pearce became something of an unofficial ambassador for the town of Norlina through the knowledge he gained about the town’s history from growing up here, later serving as a town commissioner and, most recently, as its mayor. On a regular basis, he answered customers’ questions about the town.
Today, after his retirement from political office, Pearce still finds himself answering plenty of questions about Norlina, the railroad and the former Norlina Hotel, the building located on property next to the Roost.
“People ask about Norlina’s history, especially about the hotel and railroad,” he said. “Almost every day, there are questions about the hotel. People ask what the building next door was.”
In addition to the customers who come in to browse for antiques, the Roost sees a number of people who want to stop by to visit. Seating in the front room makes an inviting spot to chat.
“Three or four regulars come once or twice a week to sit and talk,” Pearce said.
He considers managing the Roost as the perfect way to spend his retirement, and loves the opportunity it brings to interact with people, whether visiting with longtime friends or meeting those stopping by for the first time.
“It keeps you young,” Pearce said. “It keeps you from sitting at home.”
Roost Crossroads Antiques is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 252-456-2406.
