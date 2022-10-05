Futrell Pharmacy opened its doors in Warrenton in May of 2013. The South Main Street location has been, under the guidance of Woody King, serving the town ever since.
Owned by William Futrell, this location is the forth one in North Carolina. Unlike the other locations in Jackson, Rich Square and Littleton, which were all pre-existing pharmacies that were bought out by Futrell, Warrenton is a “from scratch” pharmacy.
Pharmacist Woody King has years of experience working in small, individual pharmacies. Since King gained his license in 1980, he has worked at a multitude of different small pharmacies.
“I worked at Boyce Drugs in the 80s,” King said. “Then I worked at Kerr Drug, then Food Lion in Henderson’s pharmacy. Then, finally, I came back here and began working in individual pharmacies again.”
Futrell offers multiple services including: prescription fills; medication synchronization, helping patients on multiple medications sync their medicine fill dates for fewer trips to the pharmacy; immunizations such as flu, pneumonia, shingles, Tdap and COVID (initial doses and boosters); and free prescription delivery.
“We want what’s best for our customers,” King said. “That’s why we offer services like med synchronization and the after-hours emergency number.”
Futrell accepts all major drug insurance plans, and is available for after-hours and weekend emergency calls. They also offer beauty and wellness products to be purchased over the counter.
A few of the pharmacy’s clients that come for over-the counter-beauty and wellness products include the tattoo parlor upstairs’ clients. Jorge, the owner of the parlor, has established a good relationship with the pharmacy.
“He brings his clients down here and they’ll buy the things they need for after they get their tattoo,” King explained.
Futrell Pharmacy has been voted best pharmacy in Warren County for seven years. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
