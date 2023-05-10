Two men charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Melvin G. Phillips of Norlina last month are scheduled to make court appearances in upcoming weeks.
• Deon Howard, 24, of High Street, Norlina, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 17.
• According to the Warren County Clerk of Court’s Office, Nathan Daniel, 25, of Gibson Lane, Warrenton, has made his first court appearance. His next court date is scheduled for June 7.
The first-degree murder charges stem from an incident of shots fired near what was later identified as Howard’s address. According to a report from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy S. Wiggins, Sgt. F. Mayo and Sgt. F.L. Hewlin of the Sheriff’s Office and Officer D. Greene of the Warrenton Police Department responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. on April 5 to a report of shots fired in the area of 206 High St., Norlina.
The report indicates that Wiggins, Greene and Mayo were the first to arrive at the scene. A man later identified as Phillips, age 48, was found lying on the ground in the yard. According to the report, Phillips was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The sheriff’s office investigated the death as a probable homicide from the beginning of the case.
A co-defendant, Tammy Krupa, 58, of Cookout Terrace, Macon, was charged with felony obstructing justice in connection with the case. According to court records, she is accused of providing misleading and false information. According to the Clerk of Court’s Office, Krupa has made her first court appearance. Her next court date has been scheduled for June 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.