Warren County Farm Bureau, family members, friends and many local residents celebrated longtime employee Nancy Paschall as she nears her retirement after more than 38 years of service.
The themes of friendship and love, pertaining to fellow employees, customers and the community, were prevalent throughout the celebration, which became emotional at times as those attending shared memories of Paschall’s dedication over the years.
Paschall, who has worked with Warren County Farm Bureau since 1984, was described as the epitome of the Farm Bureau corporate motto, “Helping you is what we do best.”
“Nancy is the face of our office,” Warren County Farm Bureau Agency Manager Brian Toone said. Turning to Paschall, he added, “You are always helping others, putting them first, ahead of yourself. You care about others. Your desire to help others is the center of who you are. You are the most caring person I know. Thank you, and I love you.”
Former Warren County Farm Bureau President Jeff Bender said that he agreed with everything Toone had expressed, adding that serving as local Farm Bureau president was not difficult “because Nancy was there.”
Allan Adcock, retired longtime Warren County Farm Bureau Agency manager, praised Paschall dedication during both happy and difficult times, including her devotion in assisting with claims following Hurricane Fran in the 1990s.
“She has people’s needs in her heart,” he said. “She cares about people. I appreciate all you’ve done for me and for Warren County Farm Bureau.
Farm Bureau agents from surrounding counties described Paschall as a dear friend, as being special and as someone always ready to provide help when needed. The words “I love you” were repeated many times, and each time, Paschall responded, “I love you, too.”
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams told those attending that Paschall served as a county 911 dispatcher before joining Farm Bureau.
“Thank you for what you’ve done for the citizens of Warren County,” he said. “You showed love for the citizens of Warren County.”
Representatives of Warren County Cooperative Extension, the Warren County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee and others from the community expressed appreciation for what Paschall has meant to the community.
Paschall expressed appreciation to everyone involved in her retirement celebration and to her Farm Bureau colleagues, whom she described as being like family.
“Thank you, everybody, for everything tonight,” she said. “I have enjoyed working with Farm Bureau. I love everybody here. Everyone in the office, you are my family. You will always be my family. I love you all.”
While the Farm Bureau community and greater Warren County community celebrated Paschall’s retirement last week, customers will have a little longer to interact with her at the local office. Her retirement will be effective March 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.