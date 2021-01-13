A collision with a tractor-trailer around 9:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, sent two people to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Trooper J. Taylor of the N.C. Highway Patrol said that he had stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 58 near the Warrenton Golf Club near Warrenton when a passenger vehicle driven by Kitty Bolton Elliott, 64, of Louisburg drove up behind.
Taylor said that it appeared that Elliott tried to turn the vehicle around in the roadway and turned sharply to the left. When the vehicle stopped, it was sitting across both lanes of traffic, the trooper added.
At that time, a tractor-trailer driven by Brenda Goode, 59, of La Crosse, Va., came down the northbound lane of Hwy. 58, Taylor reported. Goode tried to drive the tractor-trailer off the road to the right to avoid colliding with the passenger vehicle, but could not.
Elliott, the driver, and Alex Edwards, 73, of Louisburg, who was riding in the passenger vehicle were transported to Maria Parham Health in Henderson by Warren County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of injuries.
Taylor said that Elliott was charged with driving while impaired, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, reckless driving and operating a vehicle with an expired registration.
