Applications are now available at Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School for The Virginia H. Levister Educational Scholarship.
Scholarships are sponsored by BriCie Events, which is operated by Patricia Jones Crosson of Warrenton. The Dinner Off Main scholarship event in September resulted in the availability of two $250 scholarships, which will be offered to graduating seniors.
The scholarship is named for the late Virginia Levister, guidance counselor and educator at John Graham High School. She was Crosson’s high school guidance counselor.
Graduating seniors are asked to visit their school guidance office to pick up an application. Eligibility is based on academic merit or need. Scholarships will be awarded to seniors who choose to attend a two- or four-year college or university.
Completed applications are due by Feb. 1. They should be returned to the school guidance counselor or mailed in the care of Patricia Jones Crosson, 211 Carroll Rd., Warrenton, NC 27589.
