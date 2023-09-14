Warren County government announced that the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments has been awarded $264,000 by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency under the 2023 Cycle of the Urgent Repair Program to assist residents in the counties of Warren, Franklin, Granville, Person and Vance.
The Urgent Repair Program finances emergency home repairs for homeowners who are elderly or have special needs and whose incomes are below 50 percent of the median for the area. Only repairs that address imminent threats to the life and/or safety of occupants of the dwelling unit or accessibility modifications will be performed under the program. A total of 20 households are projected to be assisted.
Applications are available now and must be returned to the COG office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3. Clients to be assisted will be selected by Jan. 1.
For more information and a link to the application form, visit https://www.kerrtarcog.org/2023-kerr-tar-cog-annual-awards-banquet/urgent-repair-program-urp/. Interested applicants may also call 252-436-2040.
