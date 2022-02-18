Tax law changes included in last year’s budget delayed the North Carolina Department of Revenue’s finalization of tax forms, updates for tax systems and approval of tax preparation software.
DOR staff are working on testing and certification requirements that are necessary in order to open the NC tax season and have made significant progress. The target date to open the tax season is the week of Feb. 28. Taxpayers can expect to begin to receive refunds in early April. NCDOR continues to encourage taxpayers to file electronically.
NCDOR staff is working to approve requests in regards to certifying tax preparation software. Tax software providers are notified by DOR once their software is approved, allowing taxpayers to begin filing their tax returns. Some software products have already been approved, including tax preparation software products for businesses and tax software products for individual income tax. Other products are being approved on a daily basis. Taxpayers should routinely check to confirm if their tax preparation software has been approved.
North Carolina Department of Revenue funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The department administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure and efficient manner.
For more information, visit the North Carolina Department of Revenue website at ncdor.gov.
