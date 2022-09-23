For the 24th year, doctors and staff at Maria Parham Health in Henderson have volunteered to provide free prostate screenings for men in the community. In recognition of September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, screenings will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
All men are at risk for prostate cancer. About 13 out of every 100 American men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime, and about two to three out of a hundred will die from it.
The most common risk factor is age. The older a man is, the greater the chance of developing prostate cancer, and some men are at an increased risk. African American men are more likely to develop prostate cancer than other men, and more than twice as likely to die from it. African American men also tend to develop prostate cancer at an earlier age, have more advanced disease when it is found, and tend to have a more severe type of prostate cancer than other men. Men who have a close blood relative (father, son or brother) who had prostate cancer are also at an increased risk.
The American Cancer Society recommends screenings for men 50 or older and those at high risk at 45.
For more information, call the Maria Parham Cancer Center at 252-436-1656.
