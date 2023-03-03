On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Phi Zeta Chapter and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Gamma Kappa Sigma Alumni Chapter partnered with the Blood Connection Community Blood Center to facilitate the giving of the gift of blood.
The blood drive was held in the Walmart parking lot in Henderson and was an attempt to respond to the critical shortage of blood plasma in the low income and rural communities of North Carolina.
Blood donors were thanked with $20 gift cards for their life sustaining contribution. The organizers met all donation objectives for the blood drive; however, the need still exists, and ongoing lifesaving blood donations are continually encouraged by the Blood Connection.
Information on the Blood Connection and how you can support its ongoing blood drive can be found at the website thebloodconnection.org.”
