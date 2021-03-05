Pink With a Passion, a local nonprofit organization supporting patients with cancer, will have a fish plate sale from 4-7 p.m. on May 17 at 220 Seafood in Henderson.
The plate sale is take-out only. The menu consists of trout, French fries, cole slaw and hushpuppies.
Tickets are $8 and may be purchased from any Pink With a Passion member, or by calling 252-213-5735 or 252-308-4190.
Proceeds will benefit cancer patients and recent survivors in Warren, Vance, Franklin and Granville counties.
