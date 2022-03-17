During the Warrenton Town Board meeting Monday night, the board took the following action:
• Approved an agreement with the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments to update town ordinances in compliance with state requirements, and conduct and complete a Comprehensive Land Use Plan at a cost of $5,000.
• Approved resolutions related to the town’s application for $6 million in water, sewer and wastewater treatment plant grants.
• Approved uniform agreement renewals with UniFirst.
• Approved a return to in-person meetings for the public and ending Zoom meetings.
Town Administrator Robert Davie reviewed possible uses of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, recommending that funds be spent on water and sewer projects. He suggested that the board may want to hold a work session or have someone from the Kerr-Tar COG meet with the board to discuss ARP spending in further detail.
At the start of the meeting during citizen comments, former town commissioner Mark Wethington said he wasn’t sure why any of the town’s ARP funding had already been spent when, according to him, the board had previously agreed not to spend any funding until after receiving citizen input. He called the list of possible uses of the funding, many marked difficult or not possible to implement, skewed and said it needed to be looked at closer. He said he applauded, however, using ARP funds for improvements to the walking trail at Hayley-Haywood Park.
Other citizen comments
Wethington and Jennie Franklin spoke in support of the town fulfilling a commitment to a historical sign commemorating the life of Warrentonian Dr. Julian Haywood.
Ida Pierce addressed the board regarding Hayley-Haywood Park, saying she appreciated the recent paving of the walking trail. She said she had noticed people riding bicycles and a dirt bike on the trail and asked if a sign could be placed at the park entrance banning bikes and warning of fines.
