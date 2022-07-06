Swimming, basketball, ice cream and more set a festive mood as the county celebrated the Phase I renovations of Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park in the Soul City Community on Friday.
The park has been an important part of the community for decades. It was constructed in 1975 as part of the Soul City project, spearheaded by the late Floyd B. McKissick, Sr. He named the park in honor of his parents, Magnolia and Ernest Boyd McKissick. The park was originally dedicated in May 1977.
In the late 1980s, the county began leasing the park and maintaining its facilities . In April 2007, the Soul City Parks and Recreation Association adopted a resolution that began the process of dedicating the park to the county. The official dedication took place in 2008 with a special ceremony.
The Magnolia Ernest Recreation park achieved a new milestone on Friday as county officials, the Warren County Parks and Recreation Board, community residents who had served on the Soul City Parks and Recreation Association and others gathered to celebrate the completion of Phase I renovations.
The renovations were made possible by a $148,770 state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. The dollar-for-dollar matching grant allowed for renovations to the basketball and tennis court, upgrades to the pump house electrical, and adding an additional paved walking area.
The park also includes a swimming pool, bathhouse and picnic area. Phase II renovations will include renovations at the picnic shelter and bathhouse. Upgrades to the pool were completed a few years ago.
County Recreation Director Bonnie Fitz opened Friday’s ceremony by describing the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant.
Warren County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis reflected on the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park’s role in the community for many years, saying that those involved in the park’s operation today are “standing on the shoulders of so many” who made the park possible.
“Many people were involved years ago,” he said. “Through your efforts and your parents’ efforts, and hard work (the park was established).
Davis described the Phase I renovations, along with the previous upgrades to the pool, as forming a foundation to continue to build upon for the future to help people of all ages live more active lives.
He expressed appreciation for the efforts of current and former Parks and Recreation Board members, Dickie Williams, former county Parks and Recreation director, along with current and former county commissioners for their roles in making the renovations project possible.
County Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt expressed appreciation for Williams’ work in helping to secure the PARTF grant funding.
Like Davis, Hunt described the renovations at Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park as a beginning.
“In my opinion, this is just the beginning, not only here, but in Warren County (as a whole),” he said.
Hunt praised the work of the Parks and Recreation Board. He also praised the late Floyd B. McKissick, Sr. for his vision and his family for their ongoing support for the park.
County Commissioner Walter Powell described the day as one that those attending will not forget, describing the park as a world-class facility. He encouraged people of all ages to take advantage of the recreation opportunities that the park provides.
“It takes hard work, planning and effort (to complete a project like the renovations),” Powell said. “Now that we have it, we need to enjoy it.”
Parks and Recreation Board Chairman Tyrone Simes indicated that the renovations at the park represent an investment in the county’s future, saying that the park will continue to be an important part of the community for years to come.
“This is something for the future,” he said.
