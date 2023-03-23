The 2023 Piedmont Regional Meeting of Gleaners and Knights of Pythagoras was held on Saturday, March 11, at the Central Children’s Home at 9 a.m.
The Gleaners are an organization of young ladies ages 6-18 who are part of Eastern Star chapters. Three young ladies attended: McKinney Kearney, 9, who attends E.O. Young Elementary School, and K’Nyla Christmas, also 9, who attends Marion Boyd Elementary School. They are members of Princess of Sheba Branch #177 under the leadership of Queen of Sheba Chapter #653-A in Warrenton. They presented a reading of Psalm 23 together.
Ronasia Kearney, a sophomore at Vance High School, is a member of Obedient Branch #46 under the leadership of Thrifty Daughters Chapter #642 in Franklinton. She did a rendition of “The New Day” on the keyboard.
Supervisors and members from Pride of Labor #142-B in Louisburg, Evening Star Chapter #593 in Bunn, parents and grandparents were also in attendance. Mary Terry of Manson serves as supervisor for District #20, which covers Warren, Franklin and Vance counties.
The Knights of Pythagoras are young men aged 6-18 who work with the Masons. There were no local Knights in attendance.
