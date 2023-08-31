Vance-Granville Community College has planned a number of Community Engagement Events to receive input from the public. Locally, a event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
Event organizers indicate that VGCC desires to be a catalyst in developing strong communities where everyone can experience a fulfilling quality of life. VGCC does that that through educating, inspiring, and supporting a diverse community of learners to achieve professional and personal success. Feedback from the public is integral to meeting the needs of students, business and industry, and the community, event organizers added.
The local Community Engagement Event will be in the form of an evening with President Rachel Desmarais and will be designed to further the community college’s mission, vision and goals. Attendees will be asked to engage in strategic planning activities and make recommendations about various areas of the institution. Light refreshments will be served.
Additional Community Engagements Events will be held across the VGCC service area as follows:
• Tuesday, Sept. 12, Perry Memorial Library (Farm Bureau Room), downtown Henderson
• Wednesday, Sept. 13, VGCC Main Campus Civic Center, Henderson
• Thursday, Sept. 14, Wake Electric Operations Facility, Youngsville
• Tuesday, Sept. 19, Karl T. Pernell Public Safety Complex, Louisburg
• Wednesday, Sept. 20, Mary Potter Center for Education (board room), Oxford
• Wednesday, Sept. 27, VGCC South Campus (Room G1131), Creedmoor.
All events will take place from 6-7:30 p.m.
To register for the Warrenton event or one in another location, go to www.vgcc.edu/events and following the instructions on your preferred event’s page.
For more information, call 252-738-3227.
