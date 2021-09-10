The 95th Squadron Model Aircraft Club will host a day of model airplane flying at its field in Gaston on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The event promises to be a fun day for the whole family. Bring lawn chairs and watch pilots from Virginia and North Carolina demonstrate their flying skills. Many are accomplished national competition flyers.
For those who may be unfamiliar with the 95th Squadron, visit the static display on Saturday, Sept. 25, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Roanoke Rapids Tractor Supply parking lot. There will be several airplanes on display and Club information will be available.
Oct. 2 is a “fly what you brung” event, and there will be many sizes and types of airplanes and helicopters on display, powered by everything from electric motors to gas weed whacker-sized engines. Admission is free for spectators with a candy drop planned for the kids at 1 p.m.
Several control line pilots have said they plan to attend. The planes will be attached by wires and controlled from the center of a flying circle.
Flying will start at about 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day. For those who want to try their hand at flying one of these planes, a radio control trainer aircraft will be available, and a qualified pilot will take you up for some time on the sticks of a buddy box. No experience necessary.
A BBQ lunch will be available at noon, and sodas will be available all day. Bottled water will be provided free all day. During the lunch break, those attending can walk the flight line and get an up close look at the aircraft and ask the pilots questions about their models.
There will be two raffles – one of a ready to fly RC trainer and a 50/50. You need not be present to win.
The Club’s flying field is off NC Hwy. 46, 1/4-mile west of I-95, near Exit 176 (Gaston/Garysburg). Access is via a gravel road adjacent to Redwine’s Part Sales and is marked with a sign at the entrance.
For more information, contact Contest Director Alan Arthur at 252-578-6903 or email doublea1277@gmail.com; or Co-director Doug Hughes at 252-308-6840, or email vetman357@embarqmail.com. For more information about the 95th Squadron, visit the website at 95thsquadronrc.com.
